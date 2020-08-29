Faced with possible disappearance, Apple surveys the iPhone charger

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple began surveying users about their use of the wall charger that comes with the iPhone case due to reports that the accessory could disappear.

9to5Mac, a trusted site specializing in Apple issues, reports on surveys in which Apple asks if users continue to use the charger or have they sold it, if they lost it, gave it to relatives or if they use it at home or elsewhere.

The site says that Apple does not usually do these types of user surveys, and one of the few times that has happened was with a survey on the headphone port on the MacBook, although the computer still has that connector.

Recent reports suggest that Apple will remove the wall charger and headphones from the iPhone 12 box. The reasons for Apple not adding these accessories are unknown, but the iPhone 12 case is rumored to be smaller and more minimalist.

The disappearance of headphones could also lead to more demand for AirPods, although it would first generate discontent among users. Apple has not given official comment on the launch of the iPhone 12 and what happens with the accessories.



