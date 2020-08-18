Facebook would start streaming music videos: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook could soon start streaming music videos on its platform in the United States, according to a TechCrunch report.

This new tool that would be presented as a rival for YouTube would be launched during the month of July. According to TechCrunch, profiles linked to artists will authorize Facebook to automatically upload music videos to their profiles, where fans can view them from the Facebook Watch tab. Previously, artists in the United States were unable to upload their full videos to the platform.

The social network is encouraging artists to enable this new feature before August 1, and if not, Facebook will create a separate official music page that would carry the name of the artist followed by the legend “Official Music.”

By activating this tool, artists will also give Facebook permission to share information about the performance of their posts and the interaction they received.

CNET en Español requested more information about this new tool from Facebook, but we have not received a response.

