Facebook will tag state-controlled media

Facebook will begin to label the media that are under the total or partial editorial control of a government, this in order to help users understand who is behind the news they see on the platform. Labeling will begin on Thursday, June 4.

“We provide greater transparency to these publishers because they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe that people should know if the news they read comes from a publication that may be under the influence of a government” The company said in a press release.

The social media giant also said that “later this year” it will begin to tag ads from these publishers. Facebook indicated that although the state-controlled media is rarely advertised in the US, they have decided to take this precautionary measure to avoid any type of foreign influence that may affect the public debate prior to that country’s presidential elections in November.

In the United States, the tag in question will appear in posts on the News Feed “over the course of the next week,” Facebook said. In the summer, labels will be applied to advertisements in the state-controlled media.

This measure was announced in October 2019, and is part of Facebook’s strategy to protect electoral processes in the United States, after Russian interference was demonstrated in the 2016 elections. Since then, Facebook has stepped up efforts to prevent bad actors from interfering in electoral processes not only in the United States, but around the world.

