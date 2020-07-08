Facebook will start verifying the identity behind the viral pages

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook announced that it will verify the identity of people behind profiles with inauthentic behavior and whose posts go viral in the United States.

“We want to make sure that the content you see on Facebook is authentic and comes from real people, not bots or other people trying to hide their identity,” Facebook wrote on its blog on May 28.

The social network indicated that those profiles that decide not to verify their identity – or when the identification provided does not match the linked account – the scope of their publications will be reduced so that fewer people see them.

Also, if the suspicious person manages a page, their profile will not be able to publish if they do not complete the authorization process. This process was implemented in 2018 after demonstrating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

This measure is in addition to other efforts by the social network to protect the information ahead of the upcoming US elections in November to prevent deceptive and false content from affecting the electoral process and results.

