Facebook will remove the ‘Like’ button from pages: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook is testing a new design for its pages, and among the most notable changes is the removal of the “Like” button, Techcrunch reported on Thursday, July 23. The redesign will also make page management easier.

The redesign aims to simplify the use and navigation of the pages, and is already available to a small percentage of public figures –– such as actors, content creators and authors–– within the mobile version of Facebook. According to TechCrunch, Facebook will expand this test to some English business pages.

The social network also removed the “likes” as well as the “Like” button, although it kept the “Follow” button and will continue to show the number of followers, which indicates how many people are viewing the content of the page in your News Feed.

CNET en Español requested more information from Facebook about the redesign. We will update this article as soon as we have a response.

In recent weeks Facebook has launched new features for its social network, such as the ability to perform Live broadcasts of video conferences in Rooms, as well as new privacy features for your instant messaging application, Messenger.

The best dating apps of 2020 [fotos] To see photos