Facebook will notify you when you are about to share an old article

Facebook will begin to notify users when they are about to share a story that is more than 90 days old.

In a post on June 25, the social network indicated that this notification will appear when people click the share button on the article in question. Users will be able to share the article after viewing the notification if they think it is still relevant.

“Our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share,” Facebook wrote on its blog, indicating that sharing old news on social media can misrepresent the reality of events. current.

Facebook said it will use a similar notification but for posts related to COVID-19 to provide information on the source of a post and redirect people to the COVID-19 Information Center.

