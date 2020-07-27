Facebook will notify you if you interact with false information about COVID-19

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET



Facebook announced that users who have interacted with a publication on the platform identified with erroneous information –– classified as harmful–– about the coronavirus (and the disease it causes, COVID-19) You will receive a message in your News Feed.

Facebook



According to a publication that Facebook made on April 16, the message that will be displayed will redirect whoever receives it to the World Health Organization (WHO) website, where it is correctly listed and reported on the rumors that exist regarding of the new coronavirus.

Additionally, Facebook will add a section to the Coronavirus Information Center (COVID-19) which in English is called Get the Facts, which translates to Get the Data. This section will include verified articles and will be updated weekly. This section is already available in the United States and will soon be added to Facebook News.

The alert message will appear to those who have had any type of interaction, who liked or have reacted or made any comments about the publication with erroneous information related to COVID-19, and will appear once the moderators have eliminated said publication of the social network.

By April 16, the coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and caused more than 140,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

