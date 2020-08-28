Facebook will meet with the organizers of the advertising boycott

Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images



Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet Tuesday, July 7, with the organizers of the #StopHateforProfit advertising boycott (Stop the Hate for Profits) after more than 900 companies joined the campaign and removed their advertising campaigns from the social network during the month of July.

In a Facebook post, Sandberg wrote on July 7 that “Facebook is strongly opposed to hate” and that the social network had clear policies against hate speech. However, the executive said that although Facebook has made progress over the years to combat hate speech within the platform “this work never ends and we know the great responsibility that Facebook has to improve in the search and elimination of content from hate”.



Playing:

Watch this:

Boycott against Facebook: What you need to know

5:10



In June, several civil organizations called on advertisers to stop their advertising campaigns on Facebook during the month of July, arguing that the social network amplifies the voices of white supremacists, allows publications that incite violence and does not stop ” bad actors who use the platform to do harm. ”

Since the launch of the campaign in early June, more than 900 companies have joined the campaign, including Unilever, Target, Coca-Cola, Best Buy and Verizon.

Following the meeting with the organizers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, Facebook will meet with the leaders of various civic organizations. Finally, tomorrow June 8, Facebook will publish a final report of the civil rights audit and later publish a diversity report on the company’s workforce.

“We are making changes, not for financial reasons or because of pressure from advertisers, but because it is the right thing to do. We have worked for years to try to minimize the presence of hate on our platform. That is why we agreed to conduct the civil rights audit two years ago “Sandberg wrote.