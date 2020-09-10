Facebook will invest $ 100 million to help small businesses

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, said Tuesday, March 17, that the social media giant will invest more than $ 100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in more than 30 countries that have suffered the economic impact of the covid-19 outbreakAccording to Sandberg, “the longer the crisis continues, the greater risk small businesses will run.”

“We want to do our part as well. Small businesses are the heart of our communities, and many of the people who run these businesses are hit hard by the crisis, especially as more and more people are staying home sensibly.” Sandberg said in a post on his personal Facebook account.

According to the Facebook website, the program aims to help small businesses pay rent and operating costs, connect with their customers and support employees, although it is not specified in what way.

In addition to the amount that will go to support small businesses, The Information site reported that Facebook will also pay an additional $ 1,000 bonus to its 45,000 employees to help them with expenses this season.

This same week Sandberg said that Facebook will respond to the coronavirus misinformation with all its available resources. For its part, Facebook promised to match up to $ 10 million in donations for the World Health Organization (WHO), and Mark Zuckerberg allocated personal funds to institutions in the Bay Area in California to “quadruple testing and diagnostic capacity. [del COVID-19] in the zone”.

He coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of March 17, it has infected more than 189,000 people and caused more than 7,500 deaths worldwide. On March 11, WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Streets, cities, museums and stadiums deserted by the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

