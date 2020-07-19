Facebook will automatically change the background color of your profile

@wongmjane/Twitter



Facebook may soon bring a new aesthetic change to profiles within its platform.

The world’s largest social network is testing a new feature that would make the color of your Facebook profile completely change by adapting to the color that predominates in your profile header. The feature was found by trustworthy security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who posted a photo to her Twitter account on May 2 as evidence that the feature is already undergoing testing.

As we can see in the images shared by the researcher, Facebook would have prepared a color palette consisting of four colors, green, red, gray and blue. The latter would be a blue color different from the characteristic color of the social network, pulling more to the navy blue color.

At the moment, this function is in development so it will still take some time to reach the final version. Facebook has recently been modifying its interface to give a facelift to both its Web version and mobile applications.

In January, the platform released its new desktop version which was first announced in April 2019, a much cleaner version that uses brighter icons.

Facebook Portal TV: Unboxing of the streaming device with camera [fotos] To see photos