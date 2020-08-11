Facebook wants to sign TikTok stars: report

Getty Images



Facebook is offering a lot of money to the stars of TikTok to leave the platform and join Reels, an Instagram social network and similar to TikTok.

In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, the social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg is offering “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to creators with millions of followers on TikTok. Some of the creators spoke to the Journal and said they were interested in making the leap, but not just for the money.

“[Instagram] has spoken with a diverse number of creators about Reels in various countries where it is being tested, according to an Instagram spokeswoman quoted by the Journal. “We remain committed to investing in both creators and experiences.”

Instagram will officially launch Reels in August, according to various reports.

TikTok, the current king of short video social networks, will not sit idly by. He Journal reports that TikTok will allocate US $ 200 million to help creators on the platform earn higher income that goes hand in hand with their dedication and creativity.

Some creators cited by the Journal They said they will enter Reels to test the application, for the money and also for the fear that TikTok might disappear from the United States in the face of the growing wave of rumors about its use by the Chinese government to influence the app.

Reels and the effort to sign stars is not Facebook’s first attempt to take attention away from TikTok. The company launched Lasso in 2018 as a platform to compete directly with TikTok. However, the Facebook project did not seduce users and the service was closed at the beginning of July.

“Since Lasso did not work, it is not a surprise to see Facebook try this tactic of a product copied and linked to Instagram,” a TikTok spokeswoman told the WSJ. “No matter how they do it, hundreds of millions of people enjoy TikTok.”



