Facebook wants to facilitate the sending of messages on Apple Watch

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team launched Kit, an application that makes it easier to use Facebook Messenger in the Apple Watch.

The Kit app (short for Keep in Touch —Something like keep in touch) allows you to share information in Messenger with a single click, be it audio or written messages (through voice dictation), emojis, location sharing and doodles.

According to the App Store, Kit aims to help people stay in touch with their loved ones, without the need to use the phone.

Recently, the Facebook NPE team launched Tuned, a couples-only app where you can exchange moods, share music, create an album with the most special moments and “express yourself with stickers and personalized reactions. ”

The NPE team was created by Facebook in 2019 and since then has launched four other applications such as Hobbi, an app to document your hobbies; Whale, an app to create memes; Bump, which helps college students meet people, and a music app called Aux.

