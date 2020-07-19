Facebook try app in Peru to surf for free anywhere

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook is testing a new application in Peru called Discover, which allows people to browse any site – from their cell phone – for free for a limited time. This is one of the efforts of the social network to expand Internet access worldwide.

Facebook’s vision to connect everyone has been challenged various challenges in countries like India, where the controversial program called Free Basics It was banned in 2016 due to the concern that it favored certain Internet services, including the social network, over others. The company has denied that the program is a threat to net neutrality – a principle that dictates that all Internet traffic must be treated fairly – and opens the platform to developers so that they can add more websites to the Free app. Basics.

Discover’s test shows how Facebook is responding to criticism and could help you increase the number of users in developing countries. The main difference between Discover and Free Basics is that users can browse any website using a free mobile data package from mobile operators like Bitel, Claro, Entel and Movistar. For its part, in Free Basics, an app available in more than 55 countries, users are limited to certain websites. In Peru, Discover will replace Free Basics.

Facebook said Discover’s goal is to help people with little internet access. The new coronavirus has shown the importance of closing the connectivity gap, since in times like this, people depend on the Internet to work, study or stay in touch with their friends and family.

“Many Internet users around the world remain disconnected, or disconnect from the Internet for a period of time when their data is depleted. Discover is designed to help bridge these gaps and keep people connected until they can buy data again.” Yoav Zeevi, product manager for Facebook, said in a post on the company’s official blog.

Facebook said the amount of data varies by operator, which will offer free data to use at Discover every day, week or month. During the trial period in Peru, each operator will offer 10MB a day, although it is not clear how much money users will save or how much additional time the more than 32 million Peruvians will spend as a result of this program. The company said that during the initial test, people browsed between 10 and 40 Web sites using the free data offered.

The social media giant plans to expand the trial program to other countries such as Thailand, the Philippines and Iraq, and expects operators to offer up to 20MB of data a day. Facebook clarified that it does not pay operators to offer free data.

Facebook’s numerous privacy concerns, including Cambridge Analytica scandal, could make some people distrustful of the new application. However, the company said Discover will not store people’s browsing history, nor will it use Web browsing activity to display ads or suggest new friends.

To access Discover, users do not need a Facebook account and simply visit the 0.discoverapp.com website from any mobile browser. Users also have the option to download the app from the Google Play Store if they have a data plan with any of the aforementioned operators. Users will be notified when they have free mobile data, but they will not be able to watch videos, audios or any other type of content that involves a greater use of data.

Facebook’s efforts to connect everyone started in 2013 with the launch of the initiative called Internet.org where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote why connectivity was a “basic right” for people. A connectivity lab, which is part of Internet.org, has explored ways to make the Internet more accessible.



