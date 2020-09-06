Facebook tried to buy spyware for iOS

Drew Angerer / Getty Images



Facebook tried to buy spyware developed by Israeli-born computer firm NSO Group, according to legal documents seen by The Motherboard.

According to the report, Facebook wanted to buy a kind of license to use the Pegasus software from NSO Group, which is used to infect devices and obtain information without users’ knowledge. The Middle Eastern firm assures that Facebook representatives began these talks in 2017.

According to The Motherboard, Facebook approached NSO Group about these licenses at the same time that it was developing Onavo, a social network software criticized for monitoring the use of apps by users with the service installed. Facebook, the documents read, wanted Pegasus features to better monitor user habits on devices through Onavo.

NSO Group claims – in the documents – that Facebook representatives wanted access to the Pegasus software to improve the information retrieval of the Onavo software specifically on the iPhone.

Facebook and NSO Group did not comment to The Motherboard, but the site highlights the seriousness of these talks by being recorded in legal documents. Facebook and NSO Grupo face litigation because the social network accuses NSO Group of having mishandled a vulnerability in WhatsApp.

Pegasus software is sold by NSO Group to governments that come with legal permission to access the devices of interest. In 2017, The New York Times revealed that Enrique Peña Nieto, former president of Mexico, used this software to investigate journalists and national activists. The president reportedly paid NSO Group some US $ 80 million for the software. A hack of Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, would also have been through the use of this software.

Facebook came under fire in 2019 after revealed that the Onavo software it was being used in the App Store and Play Store to get information from users. Facebook had no choice but to remove these apps and suspended user monitoring practices.