Facebook to take a closer look at racial bias on its platforms

Facebook said on Tuesday, July 21, that its main social network and Instagram, its photography app, will increase their efforts to address the challenges that minorities face on their platforms and that they will examine the possible racial biases that exist in their algorithm and products.

The action comes as Facebook is under intense pressure to fight hateful content on its site after George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. Civil rights groups have criticized the company for not doing enough to combat hate speech, leading to large companies to pause their ads on Facebook.

Black and other ethnic minority users have complained that their posts on racism have been mistakenly labeled as hate speech. Mark Luckie, a former manager at Facebook who is African American, has also accused the social network of “failing” its black users, stressing that there is a theory that content from black users is banned or removed more than that of others. groups.

“The racial justice movement is a moment of true meaning for our company,” Vishal Shah, Instagram vice president of product, said in a statement. “Any prejudice in our systems and policies goes against [la misión] to provide a platform for everyone to express themselves. ”

Instagram is creating a new team focused on “ensuring equity in product development.” The team is called Equity and will be tasked with providing support to functions that promote equality, such as tools that help minority-owned businesses. The team will work with Facebook’s Responsible AI team. Facebook is also creating a product team called Inclusivity, and recently released a tip that will help incorporate the perspectives of black and other minority users as new products are developed.

The Wall Street Journal, which had first reported on the creation of these new teams, said the study of racial bias had been a “contentious” topic on Facebook and Instagram in the past. An internal study showed that users whose activity suggested they were black had a 50 percent chance that their accounts would be deactivated if Instagram made changes to which accounts are deleted or suspended. Instagram addressed those issues but banned further studies on the subject.

Facebook told the Journal I was concerned that the metrics used to determine a user’s race weren’t completely reliable. As part of the study, workers examined “multicultural affinity,” which in the past had suggested to advertisers whether a user is interested in ads related to African Americans, Hispanics, or Asians. The social network has assigned users a “multicultural affinity” based on their activity on the platform. Facebook does not ask its users to provide data on their race or ethnicity, so using these metrics could suggest to the social network who belongs to a minority ethnic group.

The company disabled the ability for companies to target users through “multicultural affinity” in 2017 due to concerns that advertisers could use this tool to exclude people from certain ethnic groups.

Facebook said its work to study and confront racial prejudice is in the early stages but that it plans to share more in the coming months.



