Facebook to shut down Lasso, the service that was trying to compete with TikTok

César Salza / CNET



Facebook will close the clips service Lasso, a platform launched in 2018 as part of a strategy to compete with TikTok.

Facebook began alerting Lasso users to the closure the week of June 29, although the final closure will be on July 10, the company reported, according to a TechCrunch report, which saw the alert sent to users.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, true to his style of copying successful social networks (as he did with Snapchat), launched Lasso in 2018 but the service did not attract the interest of users who were already sharing content on TikTok, a platform launched since 2016. and whose popularity exploded in 2018, after its merger with Musical.ly.

Lasso’s shutdown comes a few days after Facebook affiliate Instagram announced the Reels service as yet another attempt to compete with TikTok. Reels is currently in the testing phase only in Brazil, although the service may reach more countries.

This week too, Facebook announced the closure of Hobbi, an experimental platform that allowed to document personal projects in the style of Pinterest. The project, however, never received much attention from users.



