Facebook to Ban Ads for Alleged Cures for Coronavirus: Report

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Facebook doesn’t want fake content about coronovirus on your platform.

A company spokesperson told Business Insider on February 26 that it is taking action against those who seek to profit from scaremongering and misinformation about the coronavirus, the virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 2,400 people around the world. and has caused the cancellation of events such as MWC 2020. According to the report, Facebook has made the decision to ban all ads related to a cure or preventive measures against the disease.

“We recently implemented a policy to ban ads that refer to coronavirus and create a sense of alarm, such as ensuring a cure or prevention of the disease,” the Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider. “We also have specific policies for surfaces such as Marketplace that prohibits advertisements of this type.”

This isn’t the first time Facebook has taken action against health-related misinformation. In December 2019 the social network shut down several groups promoting bogus cancer treatments and that they had more than 3,300 members from around the world. In addition, the company is also blocking for a long time announcements related to anti-vaccine movements.

CNET en Español sent Facebook a request for additional comments. We will update this note if we have more information.



Reproduciendo:

Mira esto:



Coronavirus: Lo que necesitas saber sobre el brote de…



3:29

