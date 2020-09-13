Facebook tests function to share your Stories on Instagram: report

Instagram stories could already be shared on Facebook, but now you can also do it the other way around.

Facebook continues its crusade to integrate its different services.

The social network is already testing a feature that will allow Facebook Stories to be shared directly on Instagram Stories, as Jane Manchun Wong demonstrated on March 9. Wong, a specialist in reverse engineering and known for previously revealing various hidden functions in apps, posted on her Twitter account an image to show that this function is already in the testing phase. Currently, Instagram Stories can be published on Facebook, but not the other way around.

Following the engineering disclosure, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the company is indeed already testing this cross-posting feature and that “it will continue to explore options to simplify and improve Stories in its applications.”

Facebook launched its Facebook Stories in 2017, a year after the Stories hit Instagram. This short and ephemeral post format was originally created by Snapchat and currently up to apps like LinkedIn or Twitter they plan to integrate it into their services.

