Facebook takes action against the use of illegal software

Facebook filed two lawsuits, one in Europe and one in the United States, for the use of automated software within Facebook and Instagram.

“This is one of the first times that a social media company uses coordinated and multi-jurisdiction litigation to enforce its Terms and protect its users,” Facebook wrote on its blog on June 18. According to the social network, the lawsuit in Europe is against a false interaction service based in Spain, while the case in the US is against a web scraping service (web scraping) that collected user data.

In the case of Spain, Facebook Inc. and Facebook in Ireland sued the company MGP25 Cyberint Services and the founder before the Madrid court for their automation software that distributed likes fake and comments on Instagram. “The defendant’s service was designed to evade Instagram restrictions,” Facebook said, noting that the defendants continued to do this even after sending them a letter demanding that they cease operations and disable their accounts.

On the other hand, Facebook Inc. sued Mohammad Zaghar in federal court in San Francisco for operating the web scraping service called Massroot8, which used the login credentials of Facebook users to collect data from the social network. “Between April 23, 2020, and May 6, 2020, the Zaghar service used the credentials of approximately 5,500 users to automatically obtain the email addresses, phone numbers, and birth dates of their friends from Facebook, “can be read in the lawsuit document filed by Facebook.

Facebook indicated that, as the case in Europe, the defendant continued to operate even after receiving a letter demanding the cessation of operations and after disabling his accounts.