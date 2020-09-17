Facebook sues a consulting firm for collecting data from its users

Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Facebook does not want more scandals related to the data of its users.

The company said Feb. 27 that it has filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco against OneAudience, a New Jersey-based data analytics company. Facebook alleges that OneAudience paid application developers to include a proprietary SDK software development kit in mobile games and apps for the purpose of illegally collecting data. When a user installed the application and logged into it, the SDK allowed OneAudience to collect the information.

The information collected included names, email addresses, regions, time zones, Facebook IDs and gender information, Facebook says.

Facebook has had recent problems with companies for improperly collecting data from their users. In November 2019, the social network recognized that up to one hundred software developers could improperly access to the data of its users.

Undoubtedly one of the company’s biggest scandals was related to Cambridge Analytica, a UK digital consultancy that was linked to the Trump campaign and illegally collected the personal data of up to 87 million Facebook users.

