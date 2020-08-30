Facebook shared user data with developers with expired access

Graphic from Pixabay / Illustration by CNET



Facebook said on July 1 that it shared user data with thousands of developers even after access to it should have expired. The social network said it has fixed the issue, but the bug allowed about 5,000 developers to continue receiving user data for longer than scheduled.

In 2018 Facebook said that developers would no longer have access to the data of users who had not used the developer’s app in the past 90 days. People can use their Facebook account to access various apps. The social network made the change after Cambridge Analytica scandal

that same year. The political advisory firm Cambridge Analytica extracted data from up to 87 million users without their permission, leading many to believe that Facebook was not doing what was necessary to protect its users’ information.

Facebook said the company recently found that apps have continued to receive data from the social network even after a user stopped being active in an app for more than 90 days.

“For example, that can happen if someone uses an exercise app to invite someone to where they live to exercise together, but we did not acknowledge that some of their friends had been inactive for many months,” Facebook said in a blog post. .

The company, which has more than 2.6 billion active users per month, did not explain in the blog entry how many users were affected or if they will be notified that information was available to developers for longer than it should. Facebook said it will continue to investigate the matter but that the company has not found any evidence that the information has been used maliciously.

Facebook received a $ 5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

