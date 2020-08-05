Facebook sees increased traffic amid pandemic

Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The massive confinement to which various countries are subjected to fight against COVID-19 It is driving users around the world to use Facebook more frequently.

According to the company itself on its blog on March 24, in countries like Italy (one of the most hit by the pandemic) Facebook traffic has increased 70 percent since mid-March. Facebook also says that in most countries affected by COVID-19, instant messaging on WhatsApp and Messenger has increased 50 percent in the same period.

However, this growth is not entirely positive for the company, since it ensures that its different services were not prepared for such an increase in traffic that is exhausting its own resources. “User growth from COVID-19 is unprecedented in the industry and we are experiencing new usage records almost every day,” Facebook says in the statement. “Maintaining stability during these usage spikes is more difficult than usual now that most of our employees work from home,” he added.

Recent reports noted that Facebook was taking steps to strengthen its infrastructure. The social network would have doubled the capacity of WhatsApp servers after the increase in the amount of data flowing through its servers these days. Facebook plans to increase its infrastructure in the face of the possibility that the coronavirus will spread further and keep people isolated in their home for longer.

The first case of coronavirus was first detected in late December in the city of Wuhan, China. The WHO officially qualified the COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and has been the cause of cancellation of many world events of all kinds. At the time of writing, more than 425,000 people had been reported infected and almost 19,000 deaths worldwide.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos