Facebook reveals holographic optics for very slim VR glasses

Facebook revealed the concept of optics for thin and light virtual reality glasses.

The week of June 29, the company revealed a type of optics that places screens almost close to the eyes and that combine the possibility of displaying holograms and the possibility of bending. Facebook says that these types of optics can give rise to virtual reality glasses that are very similar to conventional sunglasses.

In one concept, Facebook claims to have used screens less than 9mm thick and still offers a field of view as wide as that of current virtual reality glasses.

“This work works on the promise of better visual performance,” Facebook says in the ad. “Laser illumination is used to offer a wider color gamut for virtual reality displays, and progress is being made towards the maximum resolution of human vision.”

Facebook says it is working on this technology and there is no date for it to reach all users, but the company continues to make progress on its virtual reality technology. After buying Oculus in 2014, a company specialized in virtual reality glasses.

Facebook is making progress in its efforts as other companies like Microsoft – and their HoloLens– They focus on mixed reality (which combines virtual and augmented reality) more aimed at the business sector. Likewise, Apple would be developing its first glasses of augmented reality and would launch them sometime in 2021 and 2022. Google, one of the pioneers in this industry with its Google Glass, has not launched new products, but the technology giant still interested in technology.



