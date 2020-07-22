Facebook presents Blender, a chatbot with human skills

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Facebook’s AI division and machine learning, created a chatbot called Blender, which the company says exceeds in engagement to other chatbots and claims to be “more human”.

“This is the first time that a chatbot has learned to combine various conversational skills, including the ability to take on a personality, discuss almost any topic, and show empathy,” FAIR said on the company’s blog.

In the post, Facebook explains that some of today’s systems have done a good job of training neural models with millions of parameters, but that their “new recipe” incorporates new large-scale neural models of up to 9.4 billion parameters, with abilities techniques such as Blended Skill Talk (BST), which help to incorporate –– and mix correctly–– the chatbot’s personality, knowledge and empathy.

The Facebook research team showed conversations from Blender and Google chatbot Meena, and the results showed that “67 percent of testers [humanos] said our model [Blender] It sounds more humane, and 75 percent said they would rather have a long conversation with Blender than Meena. “

The FAIR team indicated that the complete code is available on GitHub, the model and the necessary configuration information so that other researchers can contribute and continue advancing in the creation of conversational artificial intelligence.

Facebook Portal TV: Unboxing of the streaming device with camera [fotos] To see photos