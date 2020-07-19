Facebook prepares a smaller version of Oculus Quest VR: report

James Martin/CNET



Facebook prepares a new version of virtual reality glasses VR eye QuestBloomberg reported on Wednesday, May 5.

According to the report, the world’s largest social network is already testing different prototypes, and they are all smaller, lighter, and with a faster image refresh rate to deliver more realistic content. Facebook is also working on new controls.

Facebook would already be in an advanced stage of development, but will not launch the new version of the product due to the current one. coronavirus crisis. Bloomberg reports that the possible launch will happen sometime in 2021. The social network declined to comment to the news agency.

The new glasses under test are at least 10 percent lighter than the current Oculus Quest, possibly weighing less than a pound, the report says. Facebook is still considering the option of selling the glasses on par with the current Oculus Quests or replacing them entirely.

Facebook entered the world of virtual reality after the purchase of Oculus in 2014. Since then, the company has been developing new products under the brand of virtual reality glasses, with the Oculus Rift S as their star product.

