Facebook Messenger will promote reliable information on coronavirus

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Facebook is stepping up its efforts to send accurate information about the new coronavirus

on your messaging service as concerns about false information continue to grow.

On Monday, March 23, Facebook Messenger said it is launching a new program to help government health organizations and United Nations health agencies partner with developers so they can use the social network’s messaging service to share. accurate information and answering people’s questions. The developers will help these groups for free in the wake of the pandemic.

Hoaxes and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus continue to spread on social media like Facebook and Twitter. False claims include that the coronavirus is caused by 5G or that drinking bleach is a cure for the disease. Misinformation has also spread to messaging apps, including Facebook-owned WhatsApp, making it difficult for social media to find these types of messages. At the same time, as more people stay home and practice social distancing, the social network has also seen an increase in the use of Facebook services, including Messenger.

The new program was introduced on the same day that Argentina’s Ministry of Health and Innovation Ministry said they are launching a new Facebook Messenger experience to answer questions from the public and provide advice on the coronavirus. UNICEF, Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and other organizations are also using Messenger to provide information on the coronavirus.

Facebook Messenger also partnered with the provider of hackathons, Devpost, to create an online hackathon, encouraging developers to create tools on the messaging platform that address issues such as social distancing and education that arose due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Last week, Facebook launched a new coronavirus information hub that will appear at the top of people’s News Feed. WhatsApp also created a new information center and donated $ 1 million to combat fake news and misinformation related to COVID-19 to assist the Poynter Institute’s international data verification network.



