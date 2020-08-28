Facebook Messenger will improve its integration with WhatsApp

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook is working on increasing and improving the integration between Messenger and WhatsApp, two of the most used messaging applications in the world.

According to WABetaInfo, a medium that reveals WhatsApp functions in development, discovered evidence that reveals the possibility that users will be able to send messages from one platform to another, thanks to being two companies under the Facebook umbrella.

According to the report, Facebook is building tables in local databases to manage messages from services with WhatsApp. In these tables, says WABetaInfo, Facebook can know when a contact is blocked on WhatsApp, when a notification arrives and details of chats. In this database, Facebook is not saving the content of the chats, says the report.

These databases would function as Facebook’s first step towards communication between two of its most popular services. WABetaInfo says there is no evidence that the feature will reach all users and leaves open the possibility that Facebook will end up not releasing it to the public.

In 2019 and during the Facebook developer conference, F8, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network revealed his plan to integrate communication between WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Users will be able to send messages and make calls between these three apps regardless of whether the person (s) they are communicating with does not use the same app, Facebook said in the announcement last year.



