Facebook Messenger on iOS gets slimmer and faster

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook announced a new version of the Messenger app for iOS that consumes less space and at the same time is faster.

Known internally as LightSpeed, the new version of Messenger runs up to two times faster than previous versions and is a quarter of the original size of the app. Facebook says it reduced the app’s code by 84 percent, from 1.7 million lines of code to 360,000 lines.

“Simplifying our iOS app to make it faster and smaller was no easy task when more than 1 billion people trust Messenger,” said Raymond Endres, vice president of engineering at Facebook, in a statement. “Fewer lines of code make the app lighter and easier to use, and a simplified codebase means engineers can innovate quickly.”

Endres says that some features will not be available, but will be back online soon. The new application is being activated for users around the world and will reach everyone in the next few weeks. The executive says that development of this new version started in 2018.

The statement does not mention if this optimization is already active on Android or if a similar version will arrive on Google’s mobile platform. This new version of the app is not the same as Messenger Lite, a version of the app that is designed for countries with low Internet connection speeds and with devices with little storage space.

The great exodus of Facebook: All the executives who have left the social network To see photos