Facebook Messenger launches new app for desktop

Facebook



Facebook has announced the launch of its Messenger instant messaging application for MacOS and Windows so that users can make video calls, a feature that has increased in recent weeks following government instructions that people stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past month, we have seen a more than 100 percent increase in the number of people using their desktop browser to make audio and video calls on Messenger,” read a press release published on April 2. . For this reason, Facebook launched its application to the desktop, which offers unlimited group calls.

Among the outstanding features of this desktop app is making video calls on larger screens with up to eight people, ease of connection between users, using other applications simultaneously, receiving messaging notifications (which you can activate or deactivate), answer on any of your mobile devices, be it a laptop, tablet or phone, and use GIFs and the Dark way.

In order to reduce COVID-19 infections, people have had to stay at home, so messaging applications have been a great tool to keep in touch with colleagues, friends and family. Messenger input to desktop allows you to compete with other services such as there’s Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.

Facebook Messenger is available for download from the Microsoft Store and the Mac App Store.

