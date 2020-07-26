Facebook map shows people with symptoms of COVID-19 in the US

Facebook / CNET screenshot



Facebook created a map that shows an estimated percentage of people presenting COVID-19 symptoms in United States. According to a publication made on April 20, this tool is intended to help researchers and experts understand the current health crisis.

“With more than 2 billion people on Facebook, we are in a unique position to support COVID-19 research,” read the COVID-19 symptom map website. However, the social network clarifies that these are not confirmed cases.

Facebook indicated that the COVID-19 symptom map uses public data from a survey conducted by the Carnegie Mellon University Research Center, in which more than a million people participated during the first two weeks of being active.

The survey, which began to appear within the feed Facebook in early April, requests that users report to anyone in their home who has experienced symptoms associated with COVID-19 or the flu, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of consciousness. smell and taste.

Facebook clarified that the company “does not receive, collect, or store individual survey responses,” and that this map is not for diagnostic or treatment purposes, nor should it be used as a travel guide.

By April 20, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.2 million people and caused more than 148,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

