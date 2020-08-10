Facebook makes its site more accessible to people with disabilities

Facebook



Facebook announced on Thursday, July 30, a number of new features designed to improve accessibility on its site, including scalable font sizes and contextual headings. The additions come on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act and as many other organizations shed light on the need for greater technology accessibility.

Among the changes coming to the Facebook site are scalable font sizes, which would help visually impaired users read text on a page. The social network also implemented changes to the headlines, allowing people using screen readers to better navigate and understand the structure of a page. Now those users are presented with a clearer layout that makes it easier to navigate.

Facebook has also added screen reader ads that let someone know when their action, such as posting a comment or sending a message, was successful.

“While we recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done, we are committed to providing users with disabilities a great experience,” Facebook said in a blog post. “We have built a solid technical foundation to make it possible to raise the roof of the accessibility bracket.”

Going forward, the company says it will focus on improving the keyboard experience as well as its automated alt text system, which offers textual descriptions of photos and other images using object recognition technology.