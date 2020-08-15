Facebook loses Disney Plus ad spend due to boycott: report

Angela Lang / CNET



While Facebook faces an advertising boycott organized by civil rights groups, the social network has lost much of the business it has with one of its main advertisers: Disney. According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources, the entertainment giant has seriously cut its advertising spend on Facebook.

The cuts include a pause in the ads on your streaming, Disney Plus and also of the streaming service Hulu, of which Disney is majority owner, on Instagram (owned by Facebook), said the Journal. The source added that it is unknown how long the cuts will last.

The news comes in the middle of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, a boycott aimed at prompting the social network to take more steps to combat hate speech and misinformation. Hundreds of brands have publicly joined the boycott, including Microsoft, Verizon, Volkswagen and Sony Interactive.

Unlike those brands, Disney has not made a public announcement, but has directly cut its advertising spend on Facebook, says the Journal. The #StopHateforProfit campaign was started by a group of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and the League Against Defamation.

For the first six months of 2020, Disney was the top American advertiser on Facebook, and in 2019 it was No. 2, behind Home Depot. Disney Plus accounts for a significant portion of Disney’s marketing spending, with an estimated US $ 210 million spent on Facebook ads for the United States.

Disney “is concerned about Facebook’s enforcement of its policies on controversial content,” says the Journal.

In early July, Boycott organizers met with Facebook executives, including Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, but said company leaders “repeated the same old arguments to try to calm us down.” For its part, Facebook said in a statement at the time that “they want Facebook to be free of hate speech and so do we. That is why it is so important that we work to get it right.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Journal.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNET that the social network spends billions of dollars annually to keep users safe and that it works with outside specialists to review and improve its policies.

“We know we have more work to do,” the statement said, “and we will continue to work with civil rights groups and other experts to develop even more tools, technology and policies to continue this fight,” he added.

