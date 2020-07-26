Facebook launches video game streaming app

Facebook / Érika García / CNET



The social media giant, Facebook, already has its own platform for the live transmission of video games with which to compete with rivals such as Twitch or YouTube.

This is Facebook Gaming, an application for mobile phones designed to stream and watch games live. When you log into it, you can add games you want to play to stream and also follow games already streamers popular. The app is ad-free as Facebook bases its revenue on the “Level Up” program, a monetization system that content creators will charge for as they accumulate views.

To be able to request a charge for broadcasts, you need to have a game video creator page, have broadcast game content for at least four hours in the previous 14 days, have your page active for at least two weeks and have 100 followers on the page minimum. This system is similar to the YouTube Partner Program or the subscription system offered by Twitch.

Facebook / Érika García / CNET



Unlike other services of streaming, Facebook Gaming is not available in a web version and there is no app for computers. The company was planning to launch the app in June, but due to the health crisis of COVID-19 which has people confined to their homes, decided to advance its launch, according to a report from April 19 in the New York Times. At the moment, the application is only available for Android devices, but it is expected to arrive in iOS soon, although when was not specified.

CNET en Español sent Facebook a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Facebook Portal TV: Unboxing of the streaming device with camera [fotos] To see photos