Facebook launches Tuned, an application only for couples

Now that many couples are apart as part of the effort to control spread of COVID-19, Facebook launched Tuned, an app created just for couples.

Tuned is described as a private space where you and your partner can be as mellow and loving as they are in person. With Tuned couples can express themselves by messaging, exchange moods, share music, create an album with the most special moments and “express themselves with stickers and personalized reactions. ”

According to a report by The Information, the app connects to Spotify to share music and couples can send photos, notes, cards and voice messages. Tuned is free and it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to log in, but it is necessary to provide your cell number.

The Tuned app can now be downloaded in the United States and Canada, although at least for the moment it is only available on iOS devices.

This app was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, and since its inception in 2019 it has released four apps. The most recent is Hobbi, an app to document your hobbies, and there is also Whale, an app to create memes; Bump, which helps college students meet people, and a music app called Aux.

