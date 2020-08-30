Facebook Launches ‘Largest US’ Voter Registration Campaign

Facebook



Facebook said Thursday, July 2, it will launch a voter registration drive this week and says it will be “the largest voting information campaign in US history.” This news follows the company’s announcement last month that it has a goal of registering 4 million people for the 2020 presidential election. This figure represents twice the number of voters that the social network claims to have helped register in 2016 and 2018.

Starting Friday, July 3, each Facebook user who is of voting age will see a notification at the top of the app with information on how to register, as well as a link to the voter registration website in their state of residence. . Facebook said the information will also be available in Spanish.

The social network says that more voter registration campaigns will be available on its platform, as well as on Messenger and Instagram throughout the summer. (Facebook has also said that it will give users in the United States the option to disable political ads.)

The move comes at a time when Facebook has come under intense scrutiny and criticism for not doing enough to fight misinformation on its platform. The trolls Russians used the social network during the 2016 US presidential elections to spread lies.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on July 3 at 9 a.m. PT with information on availability in Spanish.



