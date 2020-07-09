Facebook launches CatchUp, an app for voice calls

Facebook



Facebook launched CatchUp, an application that helps you keep in touch with your family and friends, which shows you when they are available to talk on the phone.

“Messaging and video calling are great ways to send a quick update or connect with someone face-to-face, but talking to someone on the phone offers a unique balance of convenience and personal connection,” wrote Nikki Shah, product manager on the blog at New Product Experimentation (NPE) on the NPE blog on May 26.

Facebook



To help people keep in touch during social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook’s NPE team launched CatchUp, because according to studies, the main reason people don’t call their friends and family is because they don’t know when they are available to talk. “CatchUp solves this problem and even makes group calls so easy,” Shah said.

CatchUp has an interface very similar to that of other instant messaging applications, but it divides contacts into two groups: “Ready to Talk” and “Disconnected”. It also offers the option of making individual or group calls.

The CatchUp app is now available for testing — and for a limited time — in the United States for iOS and Android devices. However, the Facebook team stresses that NPE applications are experimental, so they can change at any time.

This application was developed by the Facebook NPE team, which has launched various applications since its creation in 2019. The most recent are Tuned, a couples-only app, and Hobby, an app to document your hobbies. There is also Whale, an app to create memes; Bump, which helps college students meet people, and a music app called Aux.

From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos] To see photos