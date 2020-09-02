Facebook launches app to make predictions about world events

Facebook



Facebook launched on Wednesday, June 24, the beta of Forecast, an app for iOS that focuses on making predictions about events that will occur in the future. Starting today, Facebook will invite people to make predictions around the pandemic of COVID-19, so Forecast members can now post questions, make predictions about what might happen in the future, and discuss the results.

“We believe that a community built around predictions is not only a good way to foster community wisdom, it can also help foster healthier online conversations on a wide range of topics,” wrote Rebecca Kossnick, Chief of Forecast product, on the Facebook blog.

Those interested in participating will have to register in the Facebook group for the Forecast beta and download the app. However, initially the platform will be available only to users in the United States and Canada on iOS, but the predictions and discussions will be open to the public within the Forecast website and can be shared on different platforms.

Forecast was developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team, which has released apps like Venue, an app to watch events in the company of experts; Collab, an app to create collaborative music and Catchup, an app for voice calls, among others.

