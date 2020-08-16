Facebook is about to launch TikTok rival: Instagram Reels

Facebook



Facebook confirmed to CNET en Español that the Reels feature will be available in the United States “and more countries” in early August.

Instagram Reels allow users to record, pause, use a timer, change video speed, add music, and overlay the previous recording for guidance; a very similar operation to TikTok. The Reels function will be integrated into Instagram stories.

Actually Reels is now available in Brazil, France, Germany and India, the country where it was launched shortly after TikTok was banned in the country.

“Community [de Instagram] In our test countries it has shown a lot of creativity in creating short videos, and we have heard from creators and people around the world who are also eager to start using it, “a Facebook spokesperson told CNET en Español.

Facebook indicated that at the moment it does not have details about the additional countries where Reels will be launched, but that several Spanish-speaking countries are included in the list. According to an NBC report, a person close to the company said that Reels will be available in approximately 50 countries such as Mexico, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The popularity of TikTok, an app owned by ByteDance, has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic, attracting users looking to escape the boredom of confinement. Currently, the Chinese-origin app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times, according to market research firm Sensor Tower, and 623 million of those downloads were in the first half of the year alone. However, TikTok is under the crosshairs of various governments –– including the United States–– because of its ties to China.

