Facebook, Instagram encourage the use of masks to prevent COVID-19

Facebook said on Thursday, July 2 that it will begin displaying information about masks, face masks and other measures to prevent COVID-19 on its platform and on Instagram (owned by Facebook). This initiative comes as the coronavirus cases have increased in the United States.

All users in the United States will see an alert at the top of their news feed on Facebook, as well as a callout at the top of your feed on Instagram that motivates them to wear a mask. Facebook will also direct users to the COVID-19 information center, where they can find more tips and links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Instagram will also direct users to the CDC.

Facebook, which has seen an increase in users during the coronavirus pandemic as people seek new ways to stay in touch during lockdown, has increased its efforts to combat misinformation about COVID-19. In March, the company created an information hub at the top of the news feed to direct users to “authoritative information” about the virus.



