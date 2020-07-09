Facebook ignored signs that its algorithm encourages polarization: WSJ

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook’s algorithms could be to blame for social and political polarization within the social network.

A group of Facebook workers conducted an investigation in 2018 on the algorithms of the social network, which resulted in a clear message for the executives of the company: the social network encourages division and polarization among its users, as reported The Wall Street Journal May 26. “Our algorithms lead the human brain into division. Facebook is providing users with increasingly divisive content in an effort to attract user attention and increase time on the platform,” say the research workers.

According to the report, Facebook was trying to understand how its platform modifies user behavior and how the company could address the damage that this could cause to them. However, Facebook’s interest in solving this situation lost steam and both its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and other top executives put aside the investigation, according to people familiar with the matter. Facebook’s chief policy officer Joel Kaplan argued that efforts to intervene in conversations within the platform were “paternalistic.”

According to the report, the polarization problem would have been found prior to the 2018 investigation. In 2016, Facebook researcher and sociologist Monica Lee discovered that extremist content was popular in more than a third of large related German groups. with policy on the platform. Full of racist content and related to alleged conspiracies, the groups were disproportionately influenced by potentially active users, says the researcher.

The large number of extremist groups, most of them private or secret, was worrying, but the most serious was that according to research, Facebook’s algorithms were responsible for its growth. “64 percent of all extremist group unions are due to our recommendation tools, as most of the activity came from algorithms that suggest users to groups they should join.” Our recommendation systems increase the problem, Lee said back then.

According to the WSJ, solving the polarization problem would require Facebook to change some major products. Even, the newspaper says, the social network was forced to consider how it prioritized “user participation”, a metric that shows the time each user spends on the platform, the “likes”, the content shared or the comments.

In a Facebook statement picked up by The Verge, a company spokesperson said: “We have learned a lot since 2016 and today we are not the same company. We created a robust integrity team, strengthened our policies and practices to limit harmful content, and use research to understand the impact of our platform on society to continue improving. ”

CNET en Español sent Facebook a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

