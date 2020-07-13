Facebook: How to delete applications that have access to your data

Angela Lang / CNET



Facebook has suffered multiple security problems in recent years, the most important being related to Cambridge Analytica and the United States elections. However, there have been many others that have given less to talk about, and many of them start with applications that we give them access to through our profile, be it for fun games, surveys or programs that perhaps we no longer use.

These applications request different types of access to your information, from knowing your name to your music preferences, so if you decide that you do not need to share this information any further, we will explain how to remove access.

Delete access to apps and websites on Facebook

The first thing you should do is go to the configuration section, which is found in the drop-down menu in the upper left on your computer, or in the menu of the three lines or dots in iOS and Android.

Screenshot by CNET



Once there, you should go to the “applications and websites” section, and then select the applications you want to remove.

Keep in mind that the newest applications will appear on the first screen, and you will have to display the “see more” section to be able to see them all historically.

Screenshot by CNET



From this section you can also modify the notifications of games that come to you arbitrarily.

