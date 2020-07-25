Facebook files new patent for augmented reality glasses: report

Juan Garzón / CNET



Facebook takes a new step in the development of its future augmented reality glasses.

According to a Patently Apple report, Mark Zuckerberg’s company filed an April 21 patent for a depth detection system that uses polarized light along with a camera with magnified pixels to achieve a more realistic user experience in augmented, mixed and virtual reality. According to the source medium, this newly patented technology can give depth information of one or more objects in the same location, thus amplifying the feeling of reality.

Facebook announced in September, during the Oculus Connect conference, that it is working on these augmented reality glasses, but for the moment the company has not given much information about it. According to other reports, the new Facebook glasses will allow users to make calls, view information through them as if it were a cell phone screen and share their vision on social networks.

Other reports suggest that Facebook was developing augmented reality glasses together with Ray-ban’s parent company Luxottica, which could hit the market between 2023 and 2025. Facebook has not confirmed any of this information.

