Facebook executive says they will fight coronavirus misinformation with everything

Facebook’s chief organizing officer Sheryl Sandberg said Monday that the social media giant will respond to disinformation from the coronavirus with all its available resources.

“We are removing any harmful information about the coronavirus,” the executive said in an interview with Bloomberg. The social network works with the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities to remove this type of content, while trying to get people “correct information,” he said.

Sandberg’s comments echo the company’s late-January approach. Facebook works with third parties who are in charge of verifying the veracity of the content and will limit the publications that they consider false. The company will also remove content that it believes may cause physical harm, such as the lie that drinking chlorine can cure coronavirus.

Even with these efforts to combat it, misinformation continues to spread online. The New York Times said this month that there are dozens of videos, photos and posts of incorrect information about the coronavirus that still appear on social media. Lies about the coronavirus have also appeared in Facebook groups and in encrypted WhatsApp messages, making it more difficult for the company to detect them. Some of the conspiracies include lies that the pharmaceutical industry created the virus or that 5G networks cause it.

Sandberg said Facebook will remove misinformation in private groups that it deems harmful as soon as it finds such content.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the New York Times In a recent interview that the social network has taken a much stricter stance when it comes to health-related misinformation.

“We are dealing with a pandemic, and a lot of things that we are seeing have crossed the line,” he said. “That’s why it’s easier to establish policies that are a bit more black and white and take a tougher stance.”

Facebook promised to match up $ 10 million in donations for WHO and the United Nations Foundation; up to now, US $ 3 million has been raised in this way.

Meanwhile, governments have also taken steps to combat misinformation via social media. The SARS-CoV-2 virus causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, which in many cases has been fatal.

