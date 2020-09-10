Facebook develops super-accurate public clock service for the Internet

Facebook



Who has been on the Internet for some time? It is probably something that you have not asked yourself, but all the devices that are connected, which are billions, have an integrated clock and not all are synchronized to tell the time with the same level of precision.

In everyday life, time measurement tends to be in minutes rather than seconds, but a lack of precision of as little as one second on the Internet can lead to missed reminders or, in more severe cases, can lead to delay in timing. launch of a spaceship. Occasionally, one-second adjustments are made to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) to synchronize precise time with imprecise solar time, an offset that has proven detrimental. However, tech companies have their own ways of doing it.

Facebook published the details of a new public clock service that combines satellite data and data from its own servers. In a March 18 post on the company’s blog, Facebook explained how they improved time accuracy from 10 milliseconds to 100 microseconds, with results verified in their lab.

“As Facebook’s infrastructure grows, time accuracy in our systems has become increasingly important,” the company said, explaining why its engineering team decided to tackle this particular challenge, stating that it is necessary for the company to know the exact time difference of two random servers so that the data does not get mixed. “We need to synchronize all servers in many data centers with an accuracy of less than milliseconds,” he added.

Devices connected to the Internet generally depend on synchronization with NTP servers, to keep up with time. Several companies, such as Apple and Google, already provide NTP servers to devices to keep accurate time. Now, Facebook has its own NTP server, which was compared to Apple and Google servers as part of its tests and concluded that it was “competitive with other popular providers, but in some cases, it also surpasses them” .

If you want to consult this service and test it with your own device, you can do so at time.facebook.com

