Facebook creates a new correct information center on coronavirus

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that the company has developed an information hub that will direct users to “authoritative information” about the coronavirus. The new feature will appear at the top of users’ newsfeeds and is part of the social media giant’s latest effort to combat misinformation about the virus.

This information center will be deployed in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States during the next 24 hours. Facebook plans to release it worldwide for its 2.5 billion users. It will include real-time updates from national health authorities and global agencies, such as the World Health Organization. It will also feature articles, videos, and posts on social distancing and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The broad consensus is that the most important role we can take on is to encourage people to take social distancing orders seriously, especially for those who may feel they are not personally at risk,” he said Zuckerberg in a conference call with journalists on Wednesday.

While the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, social media companies have been struggling to reduce the amount of false information on their sites. The virus causes a respiratory illness known as COVID-19, which causes symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. Of course, around this issue there is no shortage of conspiracy theories, ranging from the fact that the coronavirus is an invention of the pharmaceutical industry or is caused by 5G.

For now, it is unclear how well efforts to combat misinformation have worked. The New York Times reported earlier this month that dozens of videos, photos and posts that include misinformation about the coronavirus continue to leak through the cracks of social media. Misinformation about the coronavirus has also appeared in private Facebook groups and encrypted WhatsApp messages, making it more difficult for the company to find and remove these false claims.

Facebook said in late January that work with external fact-checkers and will limit the scope of postings that its partners deem false. The company has also removed content that could cause physical harm, such as claims that drinking bleach kills the coronavirus.

“You don’t allow people to scream fire in a crowded room, and I think it’s a similar thing with people spreading false information in the middle of an outbreak like this,” Zuckerberg said during the conference call.

Government agencies have also used social media to try to dispel rumors and hoaxes about the coronavirus. The company has faced technical challenges in trying to crack down on posts that violate its rules. On Tuesday, users posting links to news articles about the coronavirus were falsely flagged as spam. Facebook said the company had a problem with “an automated system that removes links to abusive Web sites,” but that it has already fixed the widespread problem.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook’s response to coronavirus misinformation has not been perfect given the sheer number of posts the company must review. Facebook has not shared information about the amount of misinformation about it that it has deleted.

In addition to content moderation, Facebook temporarily banned ads that sell face masks. It has also contributed US $ 20 million in donations to the United Nations foundation and WHO. This week, Facebook said it would award US $ 100 million in scholarships and credits by advertising to help small businesses. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, launched a coronavirus information center to direct people to resources and tips and has donated $ 1 million to the Poynter Center’s Information Corroboration Network International Institute.

The company also said Wednesday that Workplace, a standalone product that looks similar to the social network but is used in offices, will be free for governments and emergency organizations for the next 12 months.



