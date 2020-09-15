Facebook contractor in Seattle tests positive for coronavirus

James Martin/CNET



A contractor working at Facebook’s Seattle offices tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the company itself on March 4. The news comes at a time when the United States already reports 10 deaths related to the COVID-19 disease – caused by the coronavirus and similar to pneumonia.

“A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Tracy Clayton, a Facebook spokesperson, said in a statement. “We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize the health and safety of all,” he added.

The Seattle office will be closed until March 9 and its employees have been instructed to work from home, at least until March 31.

The news of the contagion of the Facebook contractor comes immediately after learning that an Amazon employee at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, tested positive for the virus. Amazon says its employee is currently in quarantine.



Las preocupaciones por el coronavirus llevaron a Facebook ela cancelar F8, su conferencia de desarrolladores que iba a celebrarse en San José, California. En su lugar, la compañía planea organizar eventos locales y retransmitir videos.

El nuevo coronavirus, oficialmente conocido como SARS-CoV-2, fue reportado por primera vez por la Organización Mundial de la Salud el 31 de diciembre tras originarse en Wuhan, China, y actualmente ya se ha extendido a países de todo el mundo. El virus ha infectado a más de 90,000 personas y ha acabado con la vida de más de 3,000.

