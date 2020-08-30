Facebook closes Hobbi, a service you never knew: report

Screenshot by Queenie Wong / CNET



Facebook launched an application in February under the name Hobbi and five months later it closes its doors.

Users of the application – which was only available in the United States, Colombia, Belgium, Spain and Ukraine – have received in recent days a notification warning them that it will close its doors on July 10, as reported TechCrunch. The app was created by a Facebook team called New Product Experimentation (NPE) and according to the source medium, in its five months of life it only reached 7,000 downloads and experienced minimal gains during May and June.

At the moment, Facebook has not issued any official statement about the closure of the service. CNET en Español sent the company a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

The Hobbi app, which refers to your hobbies or hobbies, it is used to capture and organize photos of personal projects, something similar to what Pinterest does.

Recently, Google also launched its own “Pinterest”. It’s about Keen, an app that works almost identically to the social network of the boards, but that relies on artificial intelligence to improve the user experience.

