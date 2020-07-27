Facebook cancels physical events until June 2021

Angela Lang / CNET



Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that all physical events of more than 50 participants will be canceled until July 2021 in response to the current crisis in coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes the cancellation of two editions of the F8 developer conference, as well as the Oculus Connect event, conference for developers of virtual reality products and services.

In a post on his Facebook profile, Zuckerberg reported on how Facebook teams will rejoin their activities. “In short, we are delaying our plans to return to the office to prioritize support for the rest of our community and the local economy to get it working again.”

The executive also indicated that on the recommendation of health experts, Facebook will not hold events of more than 50 people until June 2021. However, its annual events such as F8 and Oculus Connect will take place virtually.

Zuckerberg said his employees will continue to work from home until the end of May, in order to protect their health, as well as the health of the local community. However, essential work employees who cannot perform their work remotely, such as content reviewers as well as hardware engineers, will be able to return earlier.

Facebook employees will also have the option of working from home during the summer, if they belong to a vulnerable sector of the population or if they need to take care of their children, since summer schools or camps may remain closed.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2 million people and caused more than 140,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

