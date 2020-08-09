Facebook can see your activity on the Web. We tell you how to avoid it

Angela Lang / CNET



If you haven’t been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, you really need to get started. Is called Off-Facebook Activity and allows you to view and control the data that applications and websites share with the platform and continue to monitor the type of information that third-party applications can access.

With the privacy function, you can delete the history of applications and websites that have shared your data. You can also disable future activity from Off-Facebook, which tells Facebook to disconnect any information the company has shared from your account. Or, you can selectively choose which companies you want to stop sharing your activity and it will stop showing you those targeted ads.

Here’s how to better control your privacy on Facebook.

How the Off-Facebook Activity tool works

Using Facebook business tools, you can see what information and applications have been sent to Facebook. From there, you can delete your account information and disable future “Off-Facebook activity” for your account. You can control this for all applications and websites so that they can no longer share your search activity with Facebook.

To get started, go to Settings and privacy> Settings> Your Facebook information> Off-Facebook Activity. From there, you can manage your activity outside of Facebook, clear all history, and disable any future activity on your account.

What happens when you deactivate this information?



Once you delete the activity managed by the tool, Facebook will delete your identifying information shared by applications and websites. This means that Facebook won’t know which websites you visited or looked at, so you will see no targeted ads from those sites.

What other things can you do?

If you want to control what ads you see (or not) on Facebook, go to Setting on your phone or desktop and select Ads Preferences.

Under Advertisers & Businesses, you can see which advertisers have served ads using a list uploaded to Facebook that contains your information. By selecting a company and then choosing Don’t Allow, you won’t see advertisers’ ads when they use a listing from that company.

You can also go to Ad settings and disable ads based on partner data, ads based on your activity on Facebook company products that you see elsewhere, and ads that include your social shares. However, doing this will not remove any data and you will continue to see the same number of ads as before. The function of Off-Facebook Activity it is the best way to delete your data.