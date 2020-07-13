Facebook buys the Giphy image platform

Facebook



Facebook will buy the imaging platform Giphy, Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced on Friday, May 15.

With the purchase, Giphy joins Facebook as part of the Instagram team. “Giphy makes our daily conversations more entertaining, and we plan to integrate the GIF library on Instagram and our other apps so that people find the right way to express themselves,” Vishal Shah, vice president of product at Facebook, said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the amount of the transaction, but the Axios site estimates it to be about $ 400 million.

Giphy will continue to operate as before and will manage its huge bank of animated images or GIFs, Shah said. “We are eager to invest in technology and relationships [de Giphy] with content or partners, “Shah said in the statement.” People will be able to continue uploading GIFs; API developers and partners will continue to have access, and the community will be able to continue creating content. ”

In a statement published on Medium, Giphy reiterated that nothing changes for his partners, including Twitter. “We will continue to make Giphy fully open to a broader ecosystem,” says the GIF company. “We look forward to continuing to make your daily conversations more fun, entertaining, and more personal, all from our new home on Instagram.”

Giphy, founded in 2013, is a web page where you can search for GIFs, create new ones or upload them for other users to use. The image bank exceeds 250 million active users per month, according to 2017 figures.

